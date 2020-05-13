E-bikes and e-scooters are set to play a key role in easing the UK out of lockdown

VanMoof cofounder Taco Carlier riding one of the company's e-bikes. VanMoof

The scenes of people cramming onto a London Underground train on Monday were enough to send a shiver down the spine of anyone who has been keeping half an eye on the coronavirus crisis. U.K. Health Minister Matt Hancock urged the public to try to get to work by bicycle Tuesday after being challenged about the issue by ITV show "This Morning." "People should avoid public transport unless they absolutely have to use it, because it is safer when there is fewer people on it," Hancock said. "You say not everybody can cycle, that's true, but lots more people can than do and now is actually a good time to start cycling to work because there is hardly any traffic on the roads so it's much more pleasant to cycle than in normal times."

Last week, the U.K. government announced a £2 billion package "to create a new era for cycling and walking." That includes £250 million to establish new bike lanes and safer junctions in England. Similar initiatives are being announced in other countries: German cities are re-marking roads to create "pop-up" cycles lanes, for example. At the same time, the government said it plans to fast-track trials of e-scooters, which are technically still illegal in the U.K. Trials are to be brought forward from next year to next month and they're going to be nationwide instead of in just four parts of the U.K. The move will be music to the ears of U.S. e-scooter rental start-ups Lime and Bird, as well as European rivals Tier, Bolt, Voi and Wind. Travis VanderZanden, CEO of Bird, said in a statement: "With public transport capacity constrained due to the pandemic e-scooters will provide people with a sustainable and socially responsible transportation option. Congestion and air quality has improved dramatically in towns and cities throughout the U.K. in recent weeks, and we're pleased to see the Government is committed to keeping it this way as part of their green transport revolution."

Birds parked in a "nest" along a street in Los Angeles Smith Collection/Gado | Archive Photos | Getty Images