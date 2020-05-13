More than 80 kids in New York City have coronavirus inflammatory syndrome, Mayor de Blasio says

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announces new rules for restaurants, bars, cafes to serve only take-out & delivery, movie theaters, gyms to close because of COVID-19 epidemic at City Hall.

New York City health officials have identified 30 additional kids with pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, a potentially fatal illness doctors suspect is being caused by Covid-19 infections.

There are now 82 confirmed cases of PMIS in the city, up from 52 the day before as doctors increasingly recognize the symptoms in more children after the illness first came to light in the U.K. late last month. Of the New York City cases, 53 tested positive for the coronavirus or have the antibodies against the disease, suggesting they previously had the coronavirus and recovered, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press briefing Wednesday.

There has been one death linked to PMIS, he said.

The city will begin a digital advertising campaign on Wednesday to warn residents about the disease, he said.The disease is causing heart and kidney failure in children with Covid-19 and is similar to a rare inflammatory syndrome in children called Kawasaki disease.

"Prolonged fever, a rash, having really red bright lips, swollen hands and feet, they could have abdominal pains, all of these symptoms, especially if they come together, are concerning indications that these children need to be evaluated for in-patient treatments," NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot said Tuesday.

City health officials don't know what makes kids more susceptible to the disease, how long it takes to manifest or someone's likelihood of developing it, de Blasio said Wednesday. However, the disease is treatable if diagnosed early.

"That vigilance is crucial," de Blasio said. "Our health commissioner issued an alert to all healthcare providers to immediately both look for these symptoms in children and act on them but also report any and all activity to the health department so we can understand better how to fight back this problem."

