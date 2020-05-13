Sony says PlayStation 5 still on track for 2020 holiday season despite coronavirus as profit slumps

In this photo illustration the PlayStation 5 logo seen displayed on a smartphone.

Sony said its flagship PlayStation 5 gaming console is still on track for release in time for the 2020 holiday season, despite the "challenges" presented by the global coronavirus pandemic.

"Regarding the launch of PlayStation 5, although factors such as employees working from home and restrictions on international travel have presented some challenges in regards to part of the testing process and the qualification of production lines, development is progressing with the launch of the console scheduled for the 2020 holiday season," the Japanese electronics giant said.

"At this point in time major problems have not arisen in the game software development pipeline for Sony's own first-party studios or its partners' studios."

The next generation console is scheduled to launch seven years after its predecessor the PlayStation 4. The PlayStation 5 is also poised to revive sales in Sony's huge gaming business, which dragged down its financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31.

Sony reported a 57% drop in operating profit to 35.4 billion Japanese yen ($330.7 million), which the company attributed to a fall in income from its gaming and consumer electronics divisions.