Space debris tracker LeoLabs unveils automated collision alert service for satellites

A visualization by LeoLabs of the possible collision of two defunct spacecraft in January 2020.

Space start-up LeoLabs unveiled a service on Wednesday that will send alerts in real-time to help satellite and spacecraft operators to avoid crashing into debris or each other in space.

"This is the first fully-automated collision avoidance service," LeoLabs CEO Dan Ceperley told CNBC.

Space junk is a growing problem due to the steadily increasing number of objects and debris in space, which the U.S. Department of Commerce last year noted is making collisions and near misses more common. Ceperley said that there are about "five debris events per year that are reported," such as the near miss of two defunct spacecraft in the sky above Pittsburgh in January.

In all, there are as many as 200,000 objects whizzing around the Earth, according to data analysis firm AGI. The estimate includes pieces as small as two centimeters.

Even a piece of plastic that small would be deadly to a spacecraft, as objects in Low Earth Orbit are moving at thousands of miles per hour. Additionally, companies like SpaceX and Amazon plan to launch thousands more satellites in the years ahead.

"LEO's getting both congested and dynamic, so collision avoidance is supposed to help all these organizations operate and keep their risks manageable," Ceperley said.