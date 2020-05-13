Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Jack in the Box, Cisco, SmileDirectClub and more

A selection of food that is on the menu at the Jack in the Box on Campus Drive in Irvine, Calif.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

Cisco Systems — The technology company's stock rose 2% in extended trading after Cisco reported third-quarter earnings. The company said it had earnings of 79 cents per share excluding some items on revenue of $11.98 billion, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of 69 cents per share with revenue of $11.70 billion. Cisco reported an 8% drop in revenue from the same quarter last year, according to a company statement.

SmileDirectClub — The teledentistry company's stock dropped more than 4% after SmileDirectClub released its financial results for the first quarter. The company reported a loss of 28 cents per share on revenue of $196.7 million, while analysts estimated a loss of 19 cents per share on revenue of $215.3 million, according to Refinitiv. SmileDirectClub also announced cost-cutting measures such as suspending its marketing efforts.

Jack in the Box — Shares of the burger chain dropped 4% in extended trading after the company gave its second-quarter earnings. Jack in the Box said it had earnings of 50 cents per share excluding some items on revenue of $216.2 million, while analysts anticipated earnings of 66 cents per share with revenue of $211.1 million, according to Refinitiv. The company also suspended its quarterly cash dividend and withdrew its long-term guidance because of the impact of the coronavirus, according to a company statement.

1Life Healthcare — The company, which runs the membership-based primary care platform One Medical, saw its stock tank 7% in extended trading after announcing first-quarter financial results. The company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share on revenue of $78.8 million, while FactSet analysts anticipated a loss of 17 cents per share with revenue of $75.0 million. The company did report a membership of 455,000 at the end of the quarter, a 25% year-over-year increase, according to a company statement.

Coty — The beauty company's stock rose 3% after the market closed. Coty's stock tumbled 13% during midday trading Tuesday. The company reported disappointing earnings on Monday, the same day it announced it was selling a majority stake in its professional beauty and retail hair businesses to investment firm KKR in a $4.3 billion deal.