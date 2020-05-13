Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Jack in the Box, Cisco, SmileDirectClub and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.
Cisco Systems — The technology company's stock rose 2% in extended trading after Cisco reported third-quarter earnings. The company said it had earnings of 79 cents per share excluding some items on revenue of $11.98 billion, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of 69 cents per share with revenue of $11.70 billion. Cisco reported an 8% drop in revenue from the same quarter last year, according to a company statement.
SmileDirectClub — The teledentistry company's stock dropped more than 4% after SmileDirectClub released its financial results for the first quarter. The company reported a loss of 28 cents per share on revenue of $196.7 million, while analysts estimated a loss of 19 cents per share on revenue of $215.3 million, according to Refinitiv. SmileDirectClub also announced cost-cutting measures such as suspending its marketing efforts.
Jack in the Box — Shares of the burger chain dropped 4% in extended trading after the company gave its second-quarter earnings. Jack in the Box said it had earnings of 50 cents per share excluding some items on revenue of $216.2 million, while analysts anticipated earnings of 66 cents per share with revenue of $211.1 million, according to Refinitiv. The company also suspended its quarterly cash dividend and withdrew its long-term guidance because of the impact of the coronavirus, according to a company statement.
1Life Healthcare — The company, which runs the membership-based primary care platform One Medical, saw its stock tank 7% in extended trading after announcing first-quarter financial results. The company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share on revenue of $78.8 million, while FactSet analysts anticipated a loss of 17 cents per share with revenue of $75.0 million. The company did report a membership of 455,000 at the end of the quarter, a 25% year-over-year increase, according to a company statement.
Coty — The beauty company's stock rose 3% after the market closed. Coty's stock tumbled 13% during midday trading Tuesday. The company reported disappointing earnings on Monday, the same day it announced it was selling a majority stake in its professional beauty and retail hair businesses to investment firm KKR in a $4.3 billion deal.