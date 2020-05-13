UK economy shrinks by 2% in the first quarter as coronavirus lockdowns begin to take toll

U.K. GDP (gross domestic product) shrank by 2% in the first three months of the year, quarter-on-quarter, according to preliminary figures released Wednesday, as lockdowns hammered the British economy.

Rolling three-month growth for March also came in as a 2% contraction.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced nationwide lockdown measures from March 23 in a bid to curtail the spread of the virus, which has now infected more than 227,000 people in the country. Johnson this week unveiled a plan for the phased easing of measures over the coming months.

The Bank of England (BOE) last week said it expects GDP to fall by 14% over 2020 as a whole, driven by a 25% decline in the second quarter.

This would be the sharpest annual downturn since 1706, according to historical Bank of England data. Given the assumed relaxation of social distancing measures, however, the BOE expects the fall in GDP to be temporary and followed by a rapid recovery.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly