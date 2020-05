(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Billionaire investor David Tepper told CNBC on Wednesday that the stock market was one of the most overvalued market he had ever seen, with even solid companies hitting the top their reasonable range.

Tepper, who runs Appaloosa Management, said that, as of Tuesday's close, this was the second-most stretched market he had ever seen, trailing only the tech bubble in the late '90s.