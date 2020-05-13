Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

The Dow closed 516.81 points lower, or 2.17%, at 23,247.97. The S&P 500 dropped 1.75% to 2,820.00. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.55% to close at 8,863.17. Downbeat remarks from the top-ranking Federal Reserve official and worries over market valuation sent stocks sharply lower on Wednesday.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that more needs to be done to support the economy. "While the economic response has been both timely and appropriately large, it may not be the final chapter, given that the path ahead is both highly uncertain and subject to significant downside risks," he said. Those comments raised concern over the state of the economy. Meanwhile, Appaloosa's David Tepper said he hasn't seen a market this overvalued since 1999.