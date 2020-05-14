Dubai Airport's passenger numbers plunged 20% in the first quarter as coronavirus crushed travel

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Passenger travel through Dubai International Airport, one of the world's largest travel hubs, dropped by a fifth in the first quarter of the year as lockdowns and border closures triggered by the coronavirus pandemic dealt a hammer blow to international travel.

"Dubai Airports today confirmed that Dubai International (DXB) recorded a total of 17.8 million customers during the first quarter of 2020, a year-on-year contraction of 19.8%, a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic which dampened demand and reduced flight numbers," a statement from Dubai Airports, which owns and manages Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central Airports, revealed Thursday. DXB in 2019 was ranked the world's largest hub in terms of passenger traffic.

Aircraft movements dropped 18.7% year-on-year — from 95,857 to 77,920 — due to flight suspensions from select coronavirus hotspots beginning in February, followed by the complete halting of passenger flights by the UAE government from March 24, with the exception of emergency repatriation flights. Those exceptional flights, arranged through UAE authorities and foreign embassies, allowed more than 50,000 people to return to their home countries, Dubai Airports said.

The dive in traffic numbers is a particular hit for the emirate's economy. The transport and storage sector, which includes land, air and water transport but is led by aviation, comprised 18.5% of Dubai's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2017, and was the "most active driver" of its economy in the first half of 2019, according to the Dubai Statistics Center.