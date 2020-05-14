Skip Navigation
Here's why Nelson Peltz says he sees 'loads of value' in stocks

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Nelson Peltz speaking at the 2019 Delivering Alpha conference in New York on Sept. 19, 2019.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Trian Partners CEO Nelson Peltz told CNBC on Thursday that he thinks stocks can go higher and that other high-profile investors are too pessimistic about the chances for a vaccine. 