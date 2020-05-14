Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Aurora Cannabis, Dillard's, Applied Materials and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.
Applied Materials — Shares of the manufacturing company climbed 4% in extended trading after Applied Materials reported second-quarter financial results. The company said it had earnings of 89 cents per share excluding some items on revenue of $3.96 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv anticipated earnings of 94 cents per share on revenue of $4.13 billion.
NortonLifeLock — The cyber-security company's stock whipsawed in extended trading after the company provided its fourth-quarter earnings. Norton reported earnings of 26 cents per share excluding some items with revenue of $610 million, while analysts expected earnings of 19 cents per share on revenue of $601 million, according to Refinitiv.
Aurora Cannabis — The medical cannabis company's stock soared 15% in extended trading after Aurora posted its financial results for the third quarter. The company reported net revenue excluding provisions of $78.4 million, a quarter-over-quarter increase of 18%. Aurora gave a loss of $45.9 million as its adjusted EBITDA, which is a $34.4 million improvement from the previous quarter. Aurora's stock fell to a 52-week low earlier on Thursday.
Dillard's — The clothing retailer's stock climbed 9% in extended trading after the company reported first-quarter earnings. Dillard's said it had revenue of $787 million versus analysts' estimates of $896 million, according to Refinitiv. After temporarily closing all of its 285 store locations amid the coronavirus pandemic, the retailer said it had reopened 149 locations to date, according to a company statement. Dillard's saw its stock hit a 52-week low earlier on Thursday.
Denny's — Shares of the restaurant chain shot up 14% in extended trading after the company released its first-quarter earnings. Denny's said it had earnings of 17 cents per share excluding some items on revenue of $96.7 million. Analysts expected earnings of 11 cents per share with revenue of $98.7 million, according to FactSet. The company's same-store sales improved over the last few weeks of April and average unit volumes of off-premise sales more than doubled from February to April, according to its earnings release. Denny's also reported that it has reopened 521 locations with limited capacity in 21 states — 272 U.S. restaurants remain closed.