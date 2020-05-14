'Superbugs' are a hidden danger in the fight against coronavirus, says former CDC director

As the U.S. prepares to reopen during the pandemic, authorities should be ready to retrace their steps if easing of social distancing measures don't work — otherwise, they could be right where they started, warned the former director of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

Another concern for her is that "superbug" infections — which are resistant to antibiotics — could lead to more deaths, said Julie Gerberding, who was director of the CDC from 2002 to 2009.

"If we're going to take a step toward loosening some social distancing requirements, then we need to observe what happens, and if that seems to go okay we can take the next step. But if we see things happen in the wrong direction, we have to be prepared to go back a step," she told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday.

The vast majority of Americans have not been exposed to the coronavirus and have absolutely no immunity to it, she said. That leaves "most of the country vulnerable," said Gerberding, who is currently executive vice president and chief patient officer at Merck.

"I think what we've proven is that the social distancing measures that have been recommended actually work, but when you pull back from those, you can only expect that there are going to be hotspots just like Dr. Fauci described."