Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Chipotle, Best Buy, Wendy's & more

Credit Suisse said CVS had low valuation and defensive business characteristics.

"We believe Aetna's increasing exposure to the fast-growing MA business and greater than market growth in MA provides support to its valuation. In fact, Aetna's MA market share has increased by 300 bps since the end of 2017 to roughly 11% which compares to market share increases for the two largest MA plans (UNH and HUM, which increased 140 bps and 150 bps, respectively). Further, CVS has remained on track-to-ahead of its synergies, modernization, and transformation initiatives, which could provide future upside."