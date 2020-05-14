Trump to ask Supreme Court to stop emoluments lawsuit claiming president profits unlawfully from D.C. hotel

President Donald Trump will ask the Supreme Court to halt a lawsuit against him brought by Maryland and Washington, D.C., alleging that he has violated the Constitution's emoluments clauses, his personal attorney said Thursday.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled earlier in the day that the suit against the president over his Washington hotel property could proceed. The vote of the deeply divided appeals court was 9-6.

"We disagree with the decision of the Fourth Circuit," Trump's attorney Jay Sekulow said in a statement. "This case is another example of Presidential harassment."

Maryland and D.C. argue that Trump has unlawfully received payments from foreign and domestic governments that have done business with the Trump International Hotel, a high-end property located near the White House.

The Constitution bars presidents from receiving emoluments, an archaic word for types of payments, from foreign governments or U.S. states. Trump's attorneys have argued that the obscure constitutional provisions at issue do not apply to commercial transactions like booking hotel stays.

A three-judge panel of the Richmond-based 4th Circuit threw out the case in July, but Thursday's decision by the full court revived the suit.

Judge Diana Motz, who wrote the majority opinion, said she found it "puzzling" that the president argued that the case would subject him to intrusive discovery.

"The President has not explained, nor do we see, how requests pertaining to spending at a private restaurant and hotel threaten any Executive Branch prerogative," she wrote.