Airlines are in 'survival mode' but smaller carriers could be 'in trouble': FlightGlobal

Large, state-backed airlines have a better chance of making it through the coronavirus pandemic — but second-tier players "could be in trouble," according to Greg Waldron from aviation publication, FlightGlobal.

In a bid to stem the coronavirus outbreak, countries across the globe have imposed lockdowns and travel bans for weeks and months. That has brought the aviation industry to its knees, as global demand for air travel halts.

"You've seen air travel collapse about 98, 99% globally and it's a dire situation so (the airlines) really are in survival mode," said Waldron, Asia Managing Editor at FlightGlobal, on Thursday.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) predicts that long-haul air travel will only return to 2019 levels in 2024. That's "quite a long time," Waldron said, adding that the airlines with cash and fundraising ability would be the ones to weather the current crisis.

Given that Chinese airlines have come through "fairly well" so far, without a great dent in their share price, the other big state-backed carriers around the region "should do okay" with government support, Waldron told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

That's because governments understand how critical airlines and airports are to tourism and economic growth, he added.

However, second-tier airlines in developing nations like Thailand, Vietnam, India that have no government support could find themselves in trouble, said Waldron.