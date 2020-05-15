Asia markets higher as investors await China's industrial production data

Stocks in Asia traded higher Friday morning, ahead of the release of Chinese economic data expected later in the day.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 1.15% while the Topix index added 0.8%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.26%.

Shares in Australia also saw gains, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 1.12%.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.27% higher.

On the economic data front, China's industrial production and fixed asset investment for April is set to be out at around 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN.

The data could provide further clues as to how quickly China, where the first cases of the coronavirus pandemic were reported, has managed to restart its economy following lockdown measures implemented earlier in the year.