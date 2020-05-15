NYSE owner declines comment on coronavirus stock probe as CEO's wife Sen. Loeffler gives documents to FBI

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., her husband Jeffrey Sprecher participate in Loefflers swear-in reenactment for the cameras in the Capitol on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

The Intercontinental Exchange, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, refused to say whether it has given the FBI information related to stock sales by CEO and Chairman Jeff Sprecher and his wife, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

The Intercontinental Exchange formally declined to comment after a flurry of news about a probe into stock sales in trading accounts related to four senators.Those sales came in the weeks before financial markets plunged as the Covid-19 pandemic spread in the United States.

The Intercontinental Exchange has not said in regulatory filings that either the company or Sprecher are the subject of criminal or civil probes, or have turned over information to investigators about the CEO's trades.

The FBI appears to be eyeing trades by Loeffler and Sprecher, as well as by Sens. Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., and by the husband of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

Accounts connected to those senators cumulatively sold millions of dollars worth of stock in the weeks before financial markets crashed in late February as Covid-19 cases in the United States began spiking.

Starting on Jan. 24, Loeffler and Sprecher sold stocks over the next three weeks that were valued at between $1.3 million and $3.1 million, according to disclosure reports filed by the senator.

All four senators say they did nothing wrong, and that the trades were not connected to non-public information they received.

That includes private briefings for lawmakers in January and early February by top federal health officials who warned senators about the potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak before the United States began seeing large numbers of officially reported cases.

Sprecher and Loeffler's sales began on the same day that Loeffler attended a senators-only briefing on the coronavirus.