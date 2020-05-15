New York Gov. Cuomo says four states will reopen restricted beach access for Memorial Day weekend

New York state will reopen its beaches, including local beaches and lakeshores, for Memorial Day weekend in coordination with New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.
Cuomo said the beaches will be limited to 50% capacity. Concession stands will be closed and contact activities, including sports, like volleyball, are prohibited. Public pools will remain closed, he said.
Beachgoers will need to wear masks when they can't remain 6-feet apart from other people, he said.
"The local government can decide to open or stay closed. If the choose to open, they must adopt the state's requirements at a minimum," Cuomo said.
Earlier on Friday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city would ramp up patrol of the city's beaches this weekend and added that beaches and pools in the city are "not in the cards right now."
"We are one multistate region. What one state does will affect other states. That is probably nowhere more clear than when it comes to opening beaches," Cuomo said. "One state doesn't open beaches, another state does open beaches, you will see people flood to that state."
