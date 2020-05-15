New York Gov. Cuomo says four states will reopen restricted beach access for Memorial Day weekend

New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo (D) speaking at a press conference on corona virus at the State Capitol.

New York state will reopen its beaches, including local beaches and lakeshores, for Memorial Day weekend in coordination with New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

Cuomo said the beaches will be limited to 50% capacity. Concession stands will be closed and contact activities, including sports, like volleyball, are prohibited. Public pools will remain closed, he said.

Beachgoers will need to wear masks when they can't remain 6-feet apart from other people, he said.