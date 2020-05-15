Peter Thiel's New Zealand estate lies neglected as coronavirus drives preppers into hiding

Even if he wanted to, tech billionaire Peter Thiel couldn't escape the coronavirus and flee to his 193-hectare isolated estate on the South Island of New Zealand.

That's because the President Donald Trump donor and venture capitalist ⁠— who reportedly made over $1 billion off an early $750,000 bet on Facebook ⁠— is yet to build a property on the sprawling plot that he's owned for almost half a decade, according to records held by the local authority and nearby residents.

Thiel bought the plot at Glendhu Bay in 2015 for an undisclosed price through a New Zealand registered company called Second Star, in which he is the sole shareholder.

What's to say he hasn't built a monumental bunker deep under the plot? Well, in order to build a new residence among the rolling hills of his estate, which sits on the shores of the tranquil Lake Wanaka, Thiel would have to submit an application to get planning permission. He is yet to do that, according to a public database of planning applications that was analyzed by CNBC. Not all of these have to be made public, however.

Queenstown Lakes District Council confirmed in July 2018 that "no applications have been received from Mr Thiel nor his businesses."

Local residents told CNBC that they haven't seen any activity on the plot. "I have heard nothing and nothing is evident when you drive past the property or bike past it along the lakeside," said Julian Haworth, who lives in Wanaka.

However, CNBC understands that Thiel has been in contact with at least three architecture firms in New Zealand. The firms include: Sumich Chaplin, Mason & Wales and Fearon Hay, which has studios in Auckland and Los Angeles, where Thiel also has a home. None of the architects responded to a request for comment.

CNBC also reached out to Thiel and his representatives for this article but is yet to receive a response.