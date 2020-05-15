Real estate CEO says NYC will overcome crisis — the city's obituary 'has been written many times'

Real estate executive William Rudin told CNBC on Friday that he is confident New York City's economy will eventually overcome the challenges wrought by the coronavirus.

"The obituary of New York has been written many times," Rudin said on "The Exchange." "The social, human interaction that has always been part of the strength of New York City will come back. It's going to take a little time ... but it will come back."

New York City has been a major hot spot in the U.S. outbreak, with more than 190,000 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University, and some question how the crisis will impact the city long term. Questions have been raised about the real estate market, in particular, as some residents may decide to leave the city altogether and companies may reduce their office footprint in favor of more remote work.

Rudin, CEO and co-chairman of Rudin Management Co., said dire predictions about New York City's fate have been raised during previous challenges faced by the city but ultimately did not prove true.

"In the early '90s, we had 30 million feet of vacant space in Lower Manhattan. Everybody said it wasn't going to come back. After 9/11, nobody was going to come back into an office building [or] everybody was going to work below the 15th floor," said Rudin, who also noted the impact Hurricane Sandy in 2012 had on the city.