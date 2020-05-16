Pivot to making plexiglass 'sneeze guards' for retailers saves a small business in Michigan

Reopening the economy may mean a lot more plexiglass.

Those clear partitions, that have lined checkout counters in essential businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies during the coronavirus outbreak, could be a post-pandemic norm.

Stay-at-home orders have already started lifting across the country, with nonessential businesses, like nail and hair salons, and major retailers like Nordstrom and Macy's, reopening with so-called sneeze guards installed at registers.

"Most of our orders that come in every single day are from your mom and pop business, your medical offices, your retail environments and some large brand restaurant groups too," said Jim Whitehead, a small business owner in Michigan who shifted production in April to sell plexiglass partitions.

Global plexiglass production increased substantially in March and April compared to February, according to ICIS, a commodity intelligence service. For some manufacturers output was up 300% compared to February.

Despite the surge in protective shields, manufacturers of plexiglass and acrylic sheets – known as Poly Methyl methacrylate or PMMA in the industry – are not exempt from the impact coronavirus is having on the economy. Prices currently are currently around two-year lows, about 40% below May 2018 levels. That's largely due to the majority of its demand coming from the construction and automotive industries, which have been largely shutdown due to the pandemic.

"They continue to run at very low rates," said Katherine Sales of ICIS, who doesn't expect the prices to recover quickly either. However, she said that if new demand continues after the automotive and construction sectors ramp back up, that could be "the catalyst needed for PMMA prices to rebound."

Whitehead, founder and CEO of i.M. Branded, said he's glad his company got in early when purchasing the raw materials. After already experiencing a backorder on acrylic, he foresees a supply issue as more of the country opens back up and demand for clear partitions increases.

"We believe not just acrylic partitions, but all social distancing products will be here for at least foreseeable," said Whitehead.