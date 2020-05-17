Apple's retail reopening plan: Temperature checks, mandatory masks and 25 stores to reopen this week

People wearing face masks look at a cellphone outside an Apple store during a May Day holiday in Shanghai on May 1, 2020.

Apple released its blueprint Sunday night for how it will reopen its retail stores once it is safe to due so, per official coronavirus health guidelines. It will also reopen 25 stores in the U.S. this week.

When a store reopens, customers will be required to submit to a temperature check and wear a mask before entering the store, according to the guidelines, written by Apple's retail and human resources boss Deirdre O'Brien. If a customer doesn't have a mask, Apple will provide them with one.

Customers will also be screened for other symptoms caused by Covid-19, like a cough. Apple said occupancy will be limited in stores, and employees will be focused on "one-on-one, personalized service."

Apple also announced on Sunday several stores in the U.S. that will be reopening this week. Some of the stores will allow customers in, while others will only offer curbside pick-up service. Apple stores will be reopening this week in a handful of states: Florida, California (curbside service), Washington (curbside service), Hawaii, Oklahoma and Colorado.

O'Brien said stores would reopen per local official guidelines and Apple's own data, and could even close again if lockdown orders in a certain area have to be renacted.

This story is developing.

Here's the full letter from Apple's O'Brien about retail reopenings that was published Sunday night:

Since we first began responding and adapting to COVID‑19 in January, Apple has let care drive our decision‑making: care for our teams, care for our customers and care for our communities.

That has meant being there for our customers as they depend on our products in new ways: to stay learning as classrooms closed, to stay connected as we have stayed apart, to stay creative at a time when we all need some entertainment, and to stay healthy at a time when health is so front of mind.

It's also meant stepping up in new ways to support the public health response, including Apple's efforts to source more than 30 million masks and 10 million custom‑built face shields for doctors and nurses, our work to design software to help users check symptoms and to help health workers notify those who may have been exposed, and our partnership with manufacturers in the United States to deploy more than a million testing kits per week.

And it meant taking the unprecedented step to close nearly all of our Retail stores worldwide to protect the health and well‑being of our customers and teams.

As of today, nearly 100 of our stores globally have been able to open their doors to our customers again. We wanted to share a bit about how we're carrying forward our commitment to care: how it's informing our decision‑making, the significant steps we're taking to keep everyone who visits one of our stores safe, and the ways in which our stores will look a little different.