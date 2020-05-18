Climate change is fueling extreme weather that lowers cancer survival rate and threatens prevention

Irma Maldanado stands with Sussury her parrot and her dog in what is left of her home that was destroyed when Hurricane Maria passed through on September 27, 2017 in Corozal, Puerto Rico.

Climate change is hindering progress on cancer prevention and increasing people's exposure to deadly carcinogens, according to a new report from scientists at the American Cancer Society and Harvard University.

Hotter temperatures worldwide have fueled more frequent weather disasters like hurricanes and wildfires that release vast amounts of carcinogens into communities and delay access to cancer treatment.

"The prospects for further progress in cancer prevention and control in this century are bright but face an easily overlooked threat from climate change," scientists wrote in a new report in the journal CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.

When Hurricane Harvey made landfall on Texas and Louisiana in August 2017, for instance, it caused catastrophic flooding that inundated chemical plants and oil refineries and released deadly carcinogens into surrounding neighborhoods in Houston.

The half-life of some of the carcinogens detected after Harvey is up to 50 years, researchers said. Some areas in Houston have experienced higher levels of childhood leukemia driven by a high concentration of chemicals in the air.

Climate change has also triggered longer and more destructive wildlife seasons in the U.S., releasing air pollutants that remain in the air for months after the flames dissipate.

In 2018, California experienced the deadliest and most destructive wildfire season on record with a total of 8,527 fires burning nearly 2 million acres. The smoke traveled all the way to New England and air pollution in the San Francisco Bay Area was among the worst levels in the world.