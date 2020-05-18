Federal government should help states, cities and hospitals recover from coronavirus, Gary Cohn says

The federal government should help cities, states and hospitals recover some of the money lost amid the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump's former economic advisor Gary Cohn said Monday. "I'm not trying to help cities and states get back to a solvent financial position, [but] I would like to get hospitals and states back to a financial position they were in 60 days ago," Cohn, a former Goldman Sachs executive, said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Cohn spoke as the stock market appeared poised for a sharp rebound from last week, with investors' hopes pinned to positive results from an early-stage human trial for a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by U.S. drugmaker Moderna. But Cohn said that the prospect of a vaccine shouldn't stop the federal government from providing assistance to parts of the country that have been hobbled by the economic shutdown. "A vaccine is sort of the holy grail here. That said, there's been damage done," Cohn said.

Gary Cohn, adviser to Springcoin Inc. and former director of the U.S. National Economic Council, speaks during the Context Summits Leadership Day in Miami, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Scott McIntyre | Bloomberg | Getty Images

"Think about what our actions have done so far. So far, we've put in place actions to support unemployed workers, justifiably. We put in actions to support small and medium-sized businesses and large businesses," Cohn said. "The part of the equation we have not helped, we have not helped cities and states, and hospitals, which is almost more important." Cohn said those groups should be returned to the financial state they were in two months earlier – around the time many regions began to implement harsh social distancing measures to try to slow the spread of the virus. More than 1.4 million Covid-19 cases and nearly 90,000 deaths have been confirmed in the U.S., according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Partisan fight over relief