EU's initial green-light to remdesivir might be granted in coming days - EMA

A lab technician inspects filled vials of investigational coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug remdesivir at a Gilead Sciences facility in La Verne, California, U.S. March 11, 2020. Picture taken March 11, 2020.
Gilead Sciences Inc | Reuters

The head of the European Union's medicines agency Guido Rasi said on Monday an initial authorization for U.S. pharmaceutical company Gilead's remdesivir as a Covid-19 treatment could be granted in coming days.

"It might be that a conditional market authorization can be issued in the coming days," Rasi told a hearing in the EU Parliament in Brussels.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has already recommended the compassionate use of remdesivir, which allows a drug to be administered to patients even before it has been fully authorized.