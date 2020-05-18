EU's initial green-light to remdesivir might be granted in coming days - EMA

A lab technician inspects filled vials of investigational coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug remdesivir at a Gilead Sciences facility in La Verne, California, U.S. March 11, 2020. Picture taken March 11, 2020.

The head of the European Union's medicines agency Guido Rasi said on Monday an initial authorization for U.S. pharmaceutical company Gilead's remdesivir as a Covid-19 treatment could be granted in coming days.

"It might be that a conditional market authorization can be issued in the coming days," Rasi told a hearing in the EU Parliament in Brussels.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has already recommended the compassionate use of remdesivir, which allows a drug to be administered to patients even before it has been fully authorized.