Malaysia's political crisis could worsen coronavirus and economic challenges

As countries globally grapple with the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting economic fallout, Malaysia faces an additional threat — the fragility of its current government. That's a "triple-whammy crisis" for the Southeast Asian country at a time when businesses and households have been hit by months of lockdown to combat the pandemic, said Tricia Yeoh, a fellow at Malaysian think tank Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs. "At the moment we know that the coalition that governs the federal government is operating at a very, very thin, fragile ... majority," Yeoh told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Monday. "As long as the current government doesn't table any motion (in parliament), it is secured — but the question of political stability will continue to haunt the current government and has, of course, tremendous economic impact."

Malaysia flag seen on the top of Palace of Justice building's dome. Faris Hadziq | SOPA Images | LightRocket via Getty Images

The country's parliament sat for the first time this year on Monday. The session was supposed to debate motions that include additional government spending in economic stimulus packages to cushion the impact of the coronavirus, as well as a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Muhyiddin was sworn in as prime minister in March after his predecessor Mahathir Mohamad's sudden resignation sparked a week-long tussle for the top job between the two main political factions in Malaysia. The no-confidence motion against Muhyiddin was sought by Mahathir. But Muhyiddin, citing the coronavirus pandemic, decided to convene parliament on Monday only for an address by the king.

Time is running out