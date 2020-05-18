The NFL has a new proposal to fix the Rooney Rule but it already faces challenges

On Tuesday, National Football League team owners will vote on a plan to overhaul the league's hiring guidelines, which includes incentives that would reward clubs if they hire minority candidates.

CNBC confirmed details of the proposal, which say that if a club hires a minority head coach and general manager, it can potentially move up 16 spots in the third round of the NFL Draft. It will need to be approved by 24 out of the 32 NFL owners to pass.

News of the proposal was previously reported by NFL.com.

The plan attempts to fix shortfalls with the NFL's Rooney Rule, established in 2003, which requires teams to interview at least one minority candidate for vacant head coach positions. The rule has been criticized as ineffective, as owners have either bypassed it or indicated they don't take it seriously. Critics have also questioned whether minority candidates are given the same time frame to succeed after they're hired.

According to NFL officials who spoke to CNBC about the proposal, the key to the plan is the improved draft picks. The league considers these picks "football currency" to convince team owners to consider more minority candidates, as it can't force hires.

Rod Graves, executive Director at Fritz Pollard Alliance, said the NFL's diversity has "not been where it needs to be" but credited the league for "addressing the culture of hiring" with this proposal.

Another highlight, according to Graves, is that assistant coaches will no longer need permission to interview for other vacant positions.

"That will have a huge impact on what I believe will be the ability for minorities to move to better opportunities and thereby improve the numbers from a diversity of leadership standpoint," he said.

Graves said the Fritz Pollard group, who advised the league on the proposal, did not consult with league officials about adding compensatory draft picks. But the firm did support including incentives, adding the option is a part of a "more comprehensive plan."

Following the 2019 season, the NFL once again received criticism for not hiring black coaches. Out of the five vacant slots, only one team – the Washington Redskins – hired a minority head coach, Ron Rivera. And following the 2018 season, five black coaches were fired, leaving only four minority head coaches.

Also, only two minorities have roles as offensive coordinators, including Eric Bieniemy of the Kansas City Chiefs. Bieniemy, who helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV, was passed over for Rivera's old job with the Carolina Panthers; instead, owner David Tepper instead hired Baylor University coach Matt Rhule, who had no NFL coaching experience. The New York Giants and Cleveland Browns also passed on Bieniemy.

Last season, the NFL received a B-minus overall and B in racial hiring in the University of Central Florida's 2018 Racial and Gender Report Card. It snapped nine consecutive years of getting an A-minus or higher.