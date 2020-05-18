No one knows how many contact tracers the U.K. has hired

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock arrives for the weekly Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on 21 May, 2019 in London, England.

There's been a lot of confusion about what's going on with the coronavirus contact-tracer jobs in the U.K., which have been described as a crucial pillar in the government's lockdown-lifting "test, track and trace" initiative.



On April 28, U.K. Health Minister Matt Hancock pledged to recruit 18,000 human contract tracers by mid-May to keep tabs on Covid-19 patients and their contacts.

That included about 15,000 call handlers and 3,000 health professionals.

They are expected to work alongside a new National Health Service (NHS) app, which is currently being trialed on the Isle of Wight and is expected to go nationwide at the end of May. The expectation is that if you have symptoms of Covid-19, you tell the app and contact tracers then reach out to people you've been close to and warn them they may be at risk on infection.

However, despite the large number of jobs apparently available in this area, it wasn't immediately clear how members of the public should go about applying for either type of role. Weeks went by and online job listings remained elusive, leading to concerns that the government was going to miss its target by some margin.

It looked like those fears had come true on Friday when Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said only 1,500 of the 18,000 roles — or about 8% — had been filled.

"I don't think we've got to 18,000 just yet, I think there's about 15,000 applications, we're looking to as you say get up to 18,000," Lewis told Sky News.

When pushed for a more specific answer, Lewis said: "As of this morning, I'm not sure of exactly how many of the 15,000 have been hired, earlier in the week it was about 1,500, it would have gone up since then."

On Sunday, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove looked to provide some clarity on the matter, telling Sky News that the government had in fact hired more than 17,000 contact tracers — a big jump on the 1,500 figure given by Lewis just two days earlier.



A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care told CNBC on Monday that the figures provided by Lewis were out of date.

Meanwhile, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson said on Monday that the government was "very confident" all 18,000 "trackers" will be in place this week as planned.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, they are yet to hire a single contact tracer.