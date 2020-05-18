WHO chief agrees to independent review of coronavirus response; warns majority of world still susceptible to virus

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a daily press briefing on COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, at the WHO heardquaters in Geneva on March 11, 2020.

The WHO will initiate an independent review into its handling of the coronavirus pandemic "at the earliest appropriate moment," it said on Monday, as it urged countries to continue funding the organization.

Speaking at the World Health Assembly, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on all nations to "do everything it takes to ensure that the 2020 coronavirus pandemic is never repeated."

"The world doesn't need another plan, another system, another mechanism, another committee or another organization," he said. "It needs to strengthen, implement and finance the systems and organizations it has — including WHO."

There are now over 4.7 million coroanvirus cases confirmed around the world, according to data compiled by Johns Hoskins University, and more than 315,000 people have died.

Tedros added that the world could no longer afford the "short-term amnesia" that had characterized the global response to health crises in the past, calling for a comprehensive framework to be established to facilitate pandemic preparedness around the globe.

"The world does not lack the tools, the science, or the resources to make it safer from pandemics," he told the conference. "What is has lacked is the sustained commitment to use the tools, the science and the resources it has. That must change, and it must change today."

Acknowledging that everyone had lessons to learn from the Covid-19 pandemic, Tedros said the WHO was committed to transparency and would therefore facilitate an independent review of its response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"I will initiate an independent evaluation at the earliest appropriate moment to review experience gained and lessons learned, and to make recommendations to improve national and global pandemic preparedness and response," he said.

The Trump administration has been particularly critical of the WHO's response to the Covid-19 crisis, with the President pulling U.S. funding from the organization in April. However, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he was considering restoring some funding to the WHO.