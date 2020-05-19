An $800 fine if you don't wear a mask: The UAE introduces new coronavirus penalties

A medical worker, wearing disposable gloves, measures the temperature of a man at a coronavirus drive-through screening center on April 1, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The United Arab Emirates revised penalties for those who violate rules and will implement expanded Covid-19 measures from Wednesday, officials announced on Monday, less than a month after partially relaxing restrictions.

Those who host parties will be fined 10,000 dirhams ($2,722.59), while each attendee will have to pay 5,000 dirhams.

A national curfew that was initially shortened by two hours will also be extended back to its original duration, lasting from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

Authorities said the decision was made because of an increase in infections stemming from some people in the community behaving irresponsibly, according to state news agency WAM.

Amna al-Dahak al-Shamsi, spokesperson for the UAE government, said at a media briefing: "We are talking here about a few individuals who are still unaware of the consequences of not adhering to health measures and guidelines and risk the health and safety of others. Irresponsible behavior of a person or two can impact families at large."

The UAE has 24,190 confirmed cases and 224 reported deaths due to the coronavirus, according to data complied by Johns Hopkins University.