An $800 fine if you don't wear a mask: The UAE introduces new coronavirus penalties

The United Arab Emirates revised penalties for those who violate rules and will implement expanded Covid-19 measures from Wednesday, officials announced on Monday, less than a month after partially relaxing restrictions.
Those who host parties will be fined 10,000 dirhams ($2,722.59), while each attendee will have to pay 5,000 dirhams.
A national curfew that was initially shortened by two hours will also be extended back to its original duration, lasting from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.
Authorities said the decision was made because of an increase in infections stemming from some people in the community behaving irresponsibly, according to state news agency WAM.
Amna al-Dahak al-Shamsi, spokesperson for the UAE government, said at a media briefing: "We are talking here about a few individuals who are still unaware of the consequences of not adhering to health measures and guidelines and risk the health and safety of others. Irresponsible behavior of a person or two can impact families at large."
The UAE has 24,190 confirmed cases and 224 reported deaths due to the coronavirus, according to data complied by Johns Hopkins University.
Malls will continue to operate at 30% capacity with social distancing in place. Children below the age of 12 and seniors above the age of 60 remain prohibited from entering shopping centers.
Public spaces such as cinemas, schools and sports facilities will also stay closed.
Authorities recommend that domestic workers not meet anyone outside their homes, but be provided with protective gear if they need to receive parcels or deliveries.
According to a report by Gulf News, penalties for those who violate coronavirus rules have been revised to the following.
50,000 dirhams (around $13,600)
30,000 dirhams (around $8,170)
20,000 dirhams (around $5,450)
10,000 dirhams (around $2,720)
5,000 dirhams (around $1,360)
3,000 dirhams (around $817)
1,000 dirhams (around $272)
500 dirhams (around $136)
Repeat offenders can be fined 100,000 dirhams and jailed for up to six months.
The Muslim holy month of Ramadan ends on May 23 and is typically celebrated by having parties or visiting family and friends. This year, such gatherings will not be allowed.