European markets head for higher open as hopes rise that a coronavirus vaccine can be found

European stocks are expected to open higher Tuesday, continuing the positive trend set at the start of the week as hopes rise for a coronavirus vaccine.

London's FTSE is seen 19 points higher at 6,067, Germany's DAX is expected to open 43 points higher at 11,101 and France's CAC 40 is seen 20 points higher at 4,518, according to IG.

European stocks closed sharply higher Monday as investor confidence rose with lockdown restrictions around the world being lifted. A big boost for global markets has also come with hope of a potential coronavirus vaccine after a positive development from a Moderna trial.

Stocks in Asia jumped on Tuesday morning trade after Moderna reported "positive" phase one results for a potential coronavirus vaccine. The company said that after two doses, all 45 trial participants had developed coronavirus antibodies.

In other news, Chinese President Xi Jinping also said Monday that his country will provide $2 billion over two years to help other countries combat the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to permanently cut off U.S. funding of the World Health Organization, in a letter dated Monday that he shared on Twitter.

In Europe Tuesday, investors will be looking out for new car registration data from Europe in April with the figures expected to show a sharp decline in sales. Germany's closely-watched ZEW survey of economic sentiment for May is also due.