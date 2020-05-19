Trump told to wear coronavirus mask for upcoming Ford ventilator factory visit, but it's not clear he will

President Donald Trump tours a Honeywell International Inc. factory producing N95 masks during his first trip since widespread COVID-19 related lockdowns went into effect May 5, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ford Motor Company said Tuesday that it has told the White House that President Donald Trump and other people with him will have to wear a mask for coronavirus precautions when he visits a Michigan factory manufacturing ventilators Thursday.

But it's not clear that Trump, who has shunned wearing a mask, will do comply with that directive.

If he follows Ford's policy, Trump's visit to the Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti could be the first time that he is photographed wearing a mask.

Ford did not say that it will stop Trump from entering the plant if he refuses to wear a mask.

"Our policy is that everyone wears PPE [personal protective equipment] to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Ford said in a statement.

"We shared all of Ford's safety protocols, including our manufacturing playbook, employee pamphlet and self-assessment survey with the White House ahead of time and in preparation for this trip."

CNBC has requested comment from the White House.

Trump has resisted pressure to wear a mask even as the federal government encourages it for all Americans going out into public.