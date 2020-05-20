American Well pulls in $194 million to keep up with the skyrocketing demand for telemedicine

American Well, a company that offers virtual medical visits, just raised $194 million to help it keep up with skyrocketing demand.

American Well CEO Ido Schoenberg said the company decided to raise now because health care is rapidly moving online. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, telemedicine was growing slowly because of the patchwork of complex state-by-state regulations. Since the spring, states have loosened many of these regulations to encourage medical providers to conduct their visits online, letting patients avoid unnecessary exposure to the virus.

"Currently the market is very kind to companies like us," said Schoenberg. "We don't know how long it will last, and it's possible the window for any type of funding might not be available quite soon."

American Well, which is also known as "Amwell," has raised around $500 million to date, sells its technology to large employers and health systems. It is privately held and competes with Teladoc, which has also seen skyrocketing usage since the pandemic. The company got its start in 2006.

Schoenberg said that some of the new funding will help ensure that American Well's technology is robust enough to handle the increased usage. The current level of demand could hold steady for months, particularly if there's a second wave of the coronavirus in the fall.

"We want to make sure we can be there for clients and partners even if there is a storm coming — and now we have a much stronger balance sheet," he said.

One of its investors, Takeda's Bruce Meadows, said that American Well fits into its longer-term strategy and that the investment wasn't a snap reaction to the crisis. "We started the relationship long before that, and we saw utilization ticking up very rapidly, so we were happy to help them serve more patients with additional funding," he said. Another backer includes Allianz X, the investing firm of the German insurance giant Allianz group.