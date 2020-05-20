On the brink of default, Argentina says there's a 'big chance' its May 22 deadline will be extended

Argentinas Economy Minister Martin Guzman arrives for a press conference at Casa Rosada announcing measures during the outbreak of the new Coronavirus, COVID-19, in Buenos Aires, Argentina on March 17, 2020.

Argentina's Economy Minister Martin Guzman has hinted that make-or-break talks with international creditors are likely to continue beyond the looming May 22 deadline.

It has tentatively elevated hopes that the crisis-prone South American country will be able to avoid its ninth sovereign debt default — at least for now.

"We are of the view that there is a big chance that the deadline is extended so we can eventually make the amendments that are necessary in order to achieve a sustainable deal with our creditors," Guzman said during a webcast on Tuesday.

Argentina had initially approached international creditors holding some $65 billion worth of bonds with an offer that included a three-year grace period and a significant cut to the country's interest payments.

Some bondholders were open to the offer, accepting that the country's debt had become unaffordable and that it should be given more time to pay, but many rejected the deal.

Guzman said bondholders have since submitted three counter proposals to restructure the debt. Both sides were still having "constructive dialogue," he added, but they needed to deepen the process of collaboration to reach a deal.

"The sooner this gets resolved, the better," Guzman continued. "The deal has to be successful for giving Argentina the conditions for being back on its feet and that's how the process will continue."

Separately, a grace period for a $500 million group of interest payments on three foreign bonds is also set to end on May 22.