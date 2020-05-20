As states reopen, it's a race against the clock for small businesses to pay bills and stay solvent

As state shutdowns are lifted, the focus has turned to whether small to mid-sized businesses are strong enough to reopen and can find enough business to survive, preventing a wave of failures.

The concern about solvency was clearly on the mind of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, when he testified before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday on the fiscal and monetary programs aimed to help the economy. He reiterated a message he sent last week — that the Fed alone cannot prevent "avoidable insolvencies," and that Congress needs to help. So far, there's no agreement on a further stimulus bill in Congress.

There are already signs that businesses in the hardest hit industries — like restaurants and hotels — are falling behind and not paying their bills at an alarming rate.

"I think what Powell is saying is the solvency side, it has to come from the fiscal side of the equation. The statistics from small business in general show most small businesses operate on a tight cash flow timeline," said Greg Faranello, head of U.S. rate strategy at AmeriVet Securities.

Small and mid-sized businesses are the backbone of the American workforce, responsible for half the employment in the U.S. So, those companies will be critical in reducing unemployment, and jobs will be a big factor in how quickly the economy can recover.

"Timing is really critical here. The virus is a variable. We think we have it contained, and it's moving in the right direction. We don't know what will happen in two or three months from now, if it's moving in the wrong direction," said Faranello.

Business closures are inevitable in a recession. But this recession is particularly brutal, since the economy was shutdown abruptly and its recovery, for now , depends on businesses being able to operate in a world of social distancing. The recession is also different in that it is the first ever to have started in the service sector, which includes the hotels, restaurants, stores and leisure destinations that were closed when states shut down.

"The other concern is when we talk about the reopenings, how reopened are we really going to become? That depends on how many businesses survive to the other side of the reopenings," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. "I think that's driving these concerns that we're going to see more business failures."

There have also been some high profile bankruptcies of large companies, like J. Crew, Neiman Marcus and J.C. Penney's.

"Bankruptcies and failures are sure to mount. There were approximately 8 million establishments prior to the COVID crisis, and I wouldn't be surprised if close to 1 million of these firms don't make it through to the other side of the pandemic," noted Zandi. "Most of these firms will be among the 6.5 million micro businesses with fewer than 10 employees, in the leisure and hospitality, retailing and restaurant industries."