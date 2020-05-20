Bill Maris, who started Google's VC arm, brings on Google walkout organizer at his new venture firm

Section 32 is one of the newer bio investment funds on the block. It was founded by the first CEO of Google Ventures, Bill Maris, who also helped start Calico, a Google project (now Alphabet company) dedicated to anti-aging technology.

Maris, who started the fund in 2017, joined up with former diagnostics executive Mike Pellini and longtime life sciences investor Steve Kafka. Section 32 pays homage to Section 31, the intelligence agency from the Star Trek universe (Maris is a big Star Trek fan).

The firm, which raised its third fund earlier in the year, is now starting to staff up.

Maris looked to Google for many of its first additions, including communications specialist Claire Stapleton, a former employee who led an employee walkout in 2018. The walkout was in response to a report in The New York Times that Google had paid a $90 million severance package to former executive Andy Rubin, despite credible allegations of sexual misconduct while at the company. (Rubin has denied all wrongdoing.)

Section 32 is also bringing on Kenzo Fong Hing, a former head of marketing for Android, as an advisor to support its marketing and communications efforts; former Google recruiter Alice Cheung as the head of talent ("anyone who is connected to tens of thousands of engineers is someone you want on your team," said Maris); and talent specialist Kimberly Shih, who hails from Rubin's now-shuttered start-up, Essential.

Maris' experiences at Google have helped guide some of his own thinking about the culture at Section 32, including to keep the group small enough to foster real connections within the team. Maris is a particular believer in the power of start-ups to get things done.

"When I was at Google setting up Google Ventures, I helped define this services-based venture model," said Maris. "We're focusing on the areas that are most impactful, and most requested by our portfolio companies -- and it comes down to people."

Maris has mostly kept quiet about his time at Google, but he did weigh in after the news broke that Alphabet Chief Legal Officer David Drummond had departed the company earlier this year after revelations that he'd dated an employee some years ago. At the time, Maris commented, "We have very, very different ideas about how to treat people, and this was a long time coming."

In a phone interview, Maris praised Stapleton for her talent and courage calling out the company's flaws, and said he enjoyed reading many of the company memos she wrote while they were both there.

"Claire is a wonderful person -- and she was successful at Google for many years, but it's undeniable the culture has changed significantly from when we both started," he said. "It takes courage for someone to call out some of the things that company is doing or not doing that don't align for the values that it espouses. I have a lot of respect for that."

He also shared that he's happy to be a sounding board for former Google employees who have similarly noticed shifts in the culture.