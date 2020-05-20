Cambridge University lectures will be online-only for the next year

The University of Cambridge has announced that students will not get any face-to-face lectures in the next academic year (2020-2021) due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus.

Students at the prestigious university will be able to watch lectures online and may also be able to attend small seminars.

The announcement is likely to raise more questions about whether students should pay the same tuition fees as they normally do.

"Given that it is likely that social distancing will continue to be required, the university has decided there will be no face-to-face lectures during the next academic year," a spokesperson for the university told CNBC.

"Lectures will continue to be made available online and it may be possible to host smaller teaching groups in person, as long as this conforms to social distancing requirements. This decision has been taken now to facilitate planning, but as ever, will be reviewed should there be changes to official advice on coronavirus."

Other universities around the world have also been forced to suspend face-to-face teaching, but Cambridge appears to be the first to rule out any lectures throughout the next academic year.

Oxford and Cambridge announced in March that they were replacing their summer exams with online assessments.