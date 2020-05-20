Venezuela files legal claim in bid to force Bank of England to hand over $1 billion of gold

Handout picture released by the Venezuelan Presidency showing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaking during a televised announcement, at Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, on March 26, 2020, after the US Justice Department indicted him for "narco-terrorism."

Venezuela has launched legal proceedings to try to force the Bank of England to hand over $1 billion worth of gold, claiming it needs the money to fund an appropriate response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The gold is being retained at the Bank of England as a result of U.K. and U.S. sanctions on the crisis-stricken South American country.

President Nicolas Maduro's administration has claimed it wants the Bank of England to sell part of the reserves in order to help fund the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The legal document, which was filed in a commercial court and dated May 14, calls for the Bank of England to transfer the funds to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The claim states the money would then be used to administer the purchase of food and medical supplies in order to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Venezuela's central bank was not immediately available to comment when contacted by CNBC on Wednesday, while the Bank of England said it does not comment on individual customer relationships.