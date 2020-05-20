Ford closes and reopens Chicago plant after two workers test positive for coronavirus

A Ford Motor employee inspects the all-new 2020 Ford Explorer before it rolls of the line to ensure quality for our customers.

Ford Motor closed and then reopened its Chicago Assembly plant in less than 24 hours after two workers tested positive for Covid-19, the company confirmed Wednesday.

The brief closure is the first-known type of incident since Detroit automakers started reopening their large North American assembly plants on Monday. The plants were shuttered in March in an attempt to protect workers and lower the spread of the disease.

Ford, in an emailed statement, said the infected workers are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. Their work areas also were deep cleaned and disinfected, according to the company.

"The safety of our workforce is our top priority," Ford said. "When two employees who returned to work this week tested positive for Covid-19, we immediately notified people known to have been in close contact with the infected individuals and asked them to self-quarantine for 14 days."