Lowe's shares soar after same-store sales surge 11.2%

Lowe's shares rose more than 7% in premarket trading Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings.

Here's what Lowe's reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $1.77, adjusted vs. $1.32 expected

Revenue: $19.68 billion vs. $18.32 billion expected

vs. $18.32 billion expected Same-store sales: up 11.2% vs. 3.3% expected

However, it's difficult to compare reported earnings with analyst estimates for the first quarter because the coronavirus pandemic has changed customers' shopping patterns and added additional labor and safety costs for companies.

For the first quarter ended May 1, Lowe's reported that net income rose 6.8% to $1.34 billion, or $1.76 per share, compared to earnings of $1.05 billion, or $1.31 per share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned $1.77 per share, outpacing analyst expectations of $1.32 per share.

Revenue rose to $19.68 billion, up from $17.74 billion a year ago.

The company also announced it is withdrawing its full-year 2020 guidance due to uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lowe's reported earnings a day after rival Home Depot reported a mixed first quarter. Home Depot's sales beat expectations as Americans stayed home due to Covid-19 restrictions and invested in home improvement. However, the company's increased revenue was offset by ballooning costs from boosting workers' pay and benefits.

Home Depot leads in the space, boasting a bigger customer base of professional contractors and a growing e-commerce business. Like Lowe's, Home Depot has been making improvements to its stores and website. Home Depot is investing $11 billion over three years, a decision that's put pressure on its margins.

Read Lowe's press release here.