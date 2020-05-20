U.S. prosecutors arrest two Americans wanted by Japan for helping ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn escape

Carlos Ghosn, former chief executive officer of Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA, gestures as he speaks to the media at the Lebanese Press Syndicate in Beirut, Lebanon, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

U.S. law enforcement authorities on Wednesday arrested two American men, including a former special forces soldier, wanted by Japan for their alleged involvement in helping former Nissan Motor boss Carlos Ghosn escape that country in December.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts said that Michael Taylor, 59, and 27-year-old Peter Taylor, 27, were taken into custody in that state in response to a request for purposes of extradition submitted to the U.S. by Japan.

Both men are scheduled to appear by video conference for an initial appearance Wednesday afternoon in federal court in Massachusetts, officials said.

Michael Taylor is a former Green Beret in the U.S. Army.

Japanese officials issued arrest warrants in January for both men as well as a third, George-Antoine Zayek, in connection with the escape on Dec. 29, 2019.

Prosecutors said the government of Japan charged Michael and Peter Taylor with helping Ghosn to escape. The former chairman and CEO of Nissan "was indicted in Japan for financial crimes and had been released on bail pending his trial," U.S. prosecutors said.

News of the arrests was first reported by Seamus Hughes, a George Washington University professor, who discovered documents related to the busts.

