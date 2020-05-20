New York's Peter Luger Steak House, after 133 years, begins delivery and accepts credit cards

Peter Luger Steak House, which traces its roots to 1887, decided to start delivery so it could partially reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, General Manager David Berson told CNBC on Wednesday.

"To best serve our customers, delivery was the best option for us," said Berson, whose great-grandfather brought the place in 1950. "You feel like this could be the start of what will hopefully be the transition" to eventually reopening the dining rooms.

To offer delivery for the first time ever, the iconic steakhouse partnered with delivery app Caviar, the DoorDash-owned service that positions itself to serve higher-end restaurants. Peter Luger customers can also do pickup from the Brooklyn location only. Peter Luger's other location is in Great Neck on Long Island.

Normally mostly cash-only in its dining room, the restaurant also had to start taking credit cards to facilitate delivery and pick-up services. Traditionally, the accepted forms of payment besides cash had been the Peter Luger card and gift certificates as well as U.S. checks and debit cards.

"As far as the best safety practice, credit cards only was the clear choice to us," Berson told "Worldwide Exchange."