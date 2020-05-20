Mike Pompeo holds first press briefing since Trump fired State Department IG at his request

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday is set to hold his first on-camera press briefing since President Donald Trump fired the State Department's internal watchdog at Pompeo's request – a move that has drawn intense scrutiny about the Cabinet official's conduct.

Pompeo is expected to take reporters' questions at the State Department briefing, which is set to start at 10 a.m. ET.

Inspector General Steve Linick was fired late Friday night by Trump, who said in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., that he lost "confidence" in the watchdog without further explanation.

Linick had opened an investigation into alleged wrongdoing by Pompeo, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., said after the dismissal. A Democratic aide told NBC News that Linick's removal might have been in response to an investigation into Pompeo's "misuse of a political appointee at the Department to perform personal tasks for himself and Mrs. Pompeo." Those tasks included walking his dog, picking up his dry cleaning and making dinner reservations, according to NBC.

Engel and Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., are demanding that all records related to Linick's firing be handed over to them by Friday.

Hours before the briefing was set to begin, new reports raised new questions from Pompeo's critics about his conduct at the government agency.

NBC News reported Tuesday night that Pompeo and his wife, Susan Pompeo, had regularly held elaborate, federally funded dinners with influential figures who could boost his political ambitions.

Pompeo held about two dozen of those dinners since 2018, NBC reported.

Pompeo, in an interview with The Washington Post on Monday, denied that he fired Linick in retaliation for the reported probe into his conduct. He said he was not aware of the watchdog's investigations, so his recommendation could not have been an act of reprisal.

Pelosi said Sunday that Linick's sudden firing could be "unlawful" if it was done in retaliation.

But Pompeo, who confirmed in that interview that he urged Trump to fire Linick, offered no specific reasons why the inspector general was removed.

NBC and other outlets reported Monday that Linick was also nearly done with another probe, this one dealing with Pompeo's approval of a multibillion-dollar arms sale to Saudi Arabia.

Linick's office "was investigating — at my request — Trump's phony declaration of an emergency so he could send weapons to Saudi Arabia," Engel said in a statement Monday. "We don't have the full picture yet, but it's troubling that Secretary Pompeo wanted Mr. Linick pushed out before this work could be completed."

The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday morning reported that Pompeo had refused to sit for an interview about the Saudi arms deal with the IG's office. Politico first reported Pompeo's refusal to be interviewed.

Trump addressed the firing publicly during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday.

"I don't know the guy at all, I never even heard of him, but I was asked to by the State Department, by Mike," Trump said. Pompeo sat across from him at the White House meeting.

"I offered most of my people, almost all of them, I said, 'You know, these are [former President Barack] Obama appointees, if you'd like to let them go I think you should let them go, but that's up to you,'" Trump said.

"They asked me to terminate him. I have the absolute right as president to terminate," Trump added. "I don't know what's going on other than that but you'd have to ask Mike Pompeo. But they did ask me to do it and I did it."