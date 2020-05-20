Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit to attempt its first rocket launch from a 747 aircraft this weekend

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit, with a rocket under the wing of a modified Boeing 747 jetliner, takes off for a key drop test of its high-altitude launch system for satellites from Mojave, California, July 10, 2019.

Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit is set to conduct its first orbital rocket launch as early as Saturday, in the final test of its Boeing 747 aircraft-based system.

Virgin Orbit's modified aircraft is scheduled to take off from the Mojave Air and Space Port in California at 1 p.m. EDT and fly out over the Pacific Ocean. If all the company's systems are ready, the aircraft will release the LauncherOne rocket, which will then fire its engine and head for space.

The company plans to use the rocket to launch satellites, with the "air launch" system giving a schedule flexibility that Virgin Orbit touts over more common ground-based launch systems like those of SpaceX and Rocket Lab.

Virgin Orbit is a spin-off of Branson's Virgin Galactic space tourism company. While both of the companies launch spacecraft from the air – rather than the ground – that's where the similarities end. Virgin Orbit uses a former commercial jet and will launch satellites the size of refrigerators to orbit, while Virgin Galactic has a one-of-a-kind aircraft and plans to send paying tourists on rides at the edge of space.

Last year the company conducted a drop test of a rocket from the 747, in a final key test before this first launch.