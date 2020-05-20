Senate Republicans authorize subpoena in Hunter Biden investigation despite cooperation offer from targeted firm

World Food Program USA Board Chairman Hunter Biden speaks at the World Food Program USA's Annual McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony at Organization of American States on April 12, 2016 in Washington, DC.

A Republican-controlled Senate committee probing issues related to apparent Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's son Hunter voted Wednesday to authorize a subpoena to a public relations firm despite the company's saying it has cooperated with all information requests to date.

The vote came as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., accused his GOP counterparts of trying to help President Donald Trump's re-election campaign by engaging in "phony investigations."

"Senate Republicans are not just ignoring the coronavirus, they're practically sprinting towards a partisan election, making this chamber part of a re-election campaign, not what it was ever intended to be by the founding fathers or anyone else until this fever to bow down to President Trump's wild conspiracy theories has overtaken just about every Senate Republican," Schumer said on the Senate floor.

On Wednesday, the Senate's Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee voted, against the opposition of panel Democrats, to authorize chairman Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin to issue a subpoena to the PR firm Blue Star Strategies.

Blue Star had done work for a Ukrainian natural gas company, Burisma Holdings. Hunter Biden sat on Burisma's board until leaving it last year.

Republicans are investigating whether Blue Star Strategies tried to exploit Hunter Biden's connection to Burisma when his father was serving as President Barack Obama's vice president to "gain access to and potentially influence U.S. government agencies," according to Johnson.

Johnson told reporters that he would like to release a report on the Burisma investigation in June.

In a letter to Johnson earlier Wednesday, Blue Star's CEO Karen Tramontano said that the firm in early December "responded immediately and agreed to cooperate" when Johnson asked for the company's assistance with the probe.

Tramontano wrote that the firm in mid-December "submitted answers in writing to the Committee's questions and we provided documents about our meetings with the U.S. Government regarding Burisma."

She noted that in mid-March, Blue Star was asked "to provide additional information." But the coronavirus outbreak and a "stay at home" order in Washington, D.C. delayed its response to that request, she wrote.

Earlier this week, Tramontano wrote, "we provided answers and additional supporting documents to all the Committee's question outlined in your December 3, 2019, letter."

She noted that the committee then "expanded its request" and asked for additional documents. That information was provided Tuesday, she wrote.