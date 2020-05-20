Turkish central bank triples Qatar currency support deal to $15 billion as economy flounders

Turkey's central bank tripled its currency swap agreement with Qatar on Wednesday, securing much-needed funding as the country of 82 million burns through its reserves and faces a widening fiscal deficit and potential full-year recession.

The move amended the original limit of $5 billion on the two countries' initial swap agreement in 2018, raising it to $15 billion.

"The core objectives of the agreement are to facilitate bilateral trade in respective local currencies and to support financial stability of the two countries," the bank said. The swaps are performed in Turkish lira and Qatari riyal.

A currency swap line is an agreement between two central banks to exchange currencies, set up to improve liquidity conditions and provide foreign currency funding to domestic banks during periods of market stress. Funding markets have deteriorated in Turkey, with the lira hitting its lowest point ever just this month amid investor concerns over the country's finances.

The Turkish central bank has drawn down millions of dollars from its foreign currency reserves in recent months to buy lira and prop it up against the dollar. The expanded swap line with Qatar — which in recent years has strengthened its political and economic relationship with Ankara — enables Turkey's central bank to provide its domestic banks with the foreign liquidity they need without using its own foreign reserves.

Turkey's lira saw a slight rise Tuesday amid talk of currency swap lines from Qatar, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England, moving from 6.877 to the dollar earlier that day to a close of 6.7806. The dollar edged back up slightly against the Turkish currency Wednesday, buying 6.794 lira at 9 a.m. London time. Swap lines from the Japanese and U.K. central banks have yet to be confirmed.