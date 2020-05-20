YouTube exec says Covid-themed ads don't perform any better, but 'scrappy' ads do

VP of Agency and Media Solutions Google Tara Walpert Levy speaks at the From Handset to TV Set, Building for Todays Video Viewing Experience panel on the Times Center Stage during 2016 Advertising Week New York on September 28, 2016 in New York City.

In the early days of the pandemic, a trend emerged of TV ads with inspirational music mentioning that brands are "here for you" and describing what they're doing during "unprecedented times."

But YouTube advertisers mostly avoided the trend.

"80% of the ads that we saw in April were not Covid-related; they were straight-up ads," said Tara Walpert Levy, VP of agency and media solutions at Google and YouTube.

What's more, Covid-themed ads did not perform any better than regular ads on the site.

She said the company looked at factors like what people watched and how they engaged, as well as brand metrics like consideration or brand preference. Surprisingly, YouTube found that Covid-specific ads performed no better or worse than regular ads.

"We were surprised not to see more of a correlation with Covid-specific messaging," Walpert Levy said, speaking during a virtual seminar hosted by YouTube and MediaLink.

The advertising industry is already dealing with advertisers cutting back or delaying marketing spending, and it's bracing for worse, as advertising is often one of the first items that businesses cut during a financial downturn.

But Google and its YouTube unit have so far been fairly resilient. Google-parent Alphabet said during its first quarter earnings call that direct-response advertising saw substantial year-on-year growth even as brand advertising slowed in mid-March as the pandemic forced lockdowns around the world. YouTube ad revenue grew 33% in the quarter year-over-year.