Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released from prison into home confinement due to coronavirus concern

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, leaves his apartment to report to prison in Manhattan, New York, May 6, 2019.

Michael Cohen, the former longtime personal lawyer and fixer for President Donald Trump, was released early from a federal prison Thursday into home confinement because of concerns about the coronavirus.

Cohen will serve out the remaining time on his three-year sentence in his family's apartment in Manhattan, CNBC has learned.

The 53-year-old disbarred lawyer's sentence is due to end in November 2021.

Cohen's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cohen originally expected to be released May 1 after finishing a 14-day quarantine.

But his departure from prison was mysteriously delayed, raising concerns that he was being denied release because of his now-staunch criticism of Trump and plans to write a tell-all book about his work for the president.

The Bureau of Prisons has refused to explain why Cohen's release was postponed.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began, killing 58 federal inmates and infecting more than 2,000 others in the process, the Bureau of Prisons has been releasing some inmates who either have less than half of their sentence remaining and are eligible for home confinement, or who have underlying health conditions that put them at particular risk from Covid-19.

A dozen inmates at Cohen's prison in Otisville, N.Y., so far have tested positive for the coronavirus. Cohen's lawyer Roger Adler had cited Cohen's past two hospitalizations and "pulmonary issues" in his request for early release.