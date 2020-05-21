UN expects global human development to fall for the first time on record this year

Migrants who arrived from Gujarat on a Shramik Special train head to board buses to reach their homes, outside Danapur Station on May 20, 2020 in Patna, India.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has warned the coronavirus pandemic is "unleashing a human development crisis," with declines in fundamental areas of living standards expected to be felt across most countries, rich and poor, in every region.

The report, published on Wednesday, estimates that global human development — which is a combined measure of the world's education, health and living standards — is on pace to decline for the first time since the concept was developed in 1990.

In some areas, the UNDP said conditions today were equivalent to levels of deprivation last seen in the mid-1980s.

"For vast swathes of the globe, the pandemic will leave deep, deep scars," Achim Steiner, the UNDP's administrator, said in the report.

"Without support from the international community, we risk a massive reversal of gains made over the last two decades, and an entire generation lost, if not in lives then in rights, opportunities and dignity," he added.

To date, more than 5 million people have contracted the coronavirus worldwide, with 328,368 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.