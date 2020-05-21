Shelter-in-place will have a 'lasting impact on consumer behavior,' Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said the stay-at-home economy will be brief, but its effect on society will be eternal.

"The shelter-in-place economy is temporary," he said on "Mad Money." "But, at the same time, I'm betting this period will have a lasting impact on consumer behavior."

The impact can be felt in the way people experience shopping and fun, even as each state has begun efforts to restart their respective economies after two months of economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Cramer said..

"Just remember, even as we reopen for business, the new normal is not the old normal," Cramer said.

The gaming industry is one industry that will be lifted by the health crisis. With millions of people quarantined at home, many have turned to video games — perhaps for the first time — for entertainment. Some new gamers, many who may have never been introduced to the medium without being locked inside, will stay hooked post-pandemic, he said.

Take-Two Interactive, owner of Rockstar Games and 2K game developers, on Wednesday posted $729 million in revenue for its fiscal fourth-quarter, up 41% and smashing Wall Street estimates of $584 million.